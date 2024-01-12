A Beijing-based company, Betavolt Technology, claims to have developed a groundbreaking battery that never runs out. The battery can power devices continuously for an impressive 50 years without requiring a recharge.

Betavolt achieved this feat by pioneering the “miniaturization of atomic energy batteries.” The startup managed to pack 63 nuclear isotopes into a module smaller than a coin, with its debut model, the BV100, purportedly generating 100 microwatts of electricity, as reported by the Independent.

Redefining Smartphone Power: The Battery That Never Runs Out

Measuring a mere 15 x 15 x 5mm, the nuclear battery can deliver a 3V voltage. Connect these compact batteries in series to enhance power output. This is the future of power where smartphones could stay perpetually charged with nuclear batteries. We can also say that it will make traditional USB-C chargers obsolete.

Utilizing radioactive decay to generate electricity, similar to technology found in pacemakers and spacecrafts, this approach has been avoided due to safety concerns associated with radioactive elements like Plutonium. Betavolt addresses these concerns by incorporating a diamond semiconductor layer and a decaying nickel isotope into its battery, ensuring zero radiation leakage and claiming the transformation nickel-63 into copper, eliminating toxic chemicals.

Betavolt emphasizes the safety of its battery, asserting that it won’t catch fire or explode, thanks to its layered design. Additionally, the battery can withstand extreme temperatures, operating between -60 degrees Celsius and a scorching 120 degrees Celsius.

Betavolt aims to produce tiny batteries capable of generating one watt by 2025. The company envisions its atomic energy batteries becoming the preferred solution for a continuous power supply across various applications, including aerospace, AI devices, medical equipment, small drones, sensors, and micro-robots.

The prototype has transitioned to the pilot stage and awaits mass production, but there is currently no specific timeline for releasing it to the market.

