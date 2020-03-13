RedMagic 5G Launches in China

The next step in gaming smartphone, RedMagic 5G, just launched in China today. This latest gaming smartphone from RedMagic, is a true powerhouse, packed with all latest tech to set the new standards of mobile gaming in 2020.

RedMagic 5G to Set New Trends in Mobile Gaming 2020

Let’s take a quick peek inside and see what mobile gaming in 2020 is going to be like.

144Hz refresh rate on a 6.65″ AMOLED ESports Display: Enjoy an incredibly smooth and crystal clear experience with the latest in smartphone screen technology.

5G compatible: SA + NSA dual modes to support all key regions.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865: The latest and most powerful chip from Qualcomm yet. It upgrades your premium smartphone to desk-top levels of power.

Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan 3.0: A new and improved upgrade to RedMagic’s fan cooling system to keep the RedMagic 5G performing at its best all the time.

Built-in Shoulder Trigger Buttons: Upgrade the mobile gaming experience to mobile console gaming.

64MP Sony Triple Camera: Incorporating a 64MP IMX686 sensor, a 8MP wide angle lens, a 2MP micro lens, and a 12 MP front camera. Taking pictures like a pro is easy and fun now with features such as sensor+supernight mode.

In conjunction with the Chinese launch, RedMagic is launching the MVP Operation: RedMagic online campaign to develop interest while we wait for the global release. From March 12th to April 14th, RedMagic will release a series of small “missions” for participants to complete with up to 5 RedMagic 5G devices to win.

