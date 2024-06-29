RedMagic is gearing up to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 9S Pro, set to be unveiled on July 3. Ahead of this highly anticipated event, the RedMagic 9S Pro has already made waves in the tech community, particularly due to its impressive performance on the AnTuTu benchmark, where it appears under the name RedMagic 9S Pro Plus. This new device, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset, boasts 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 flash storage, resulting in a record-breaking performance score.

The RedMagic 9S Pro is part of a series of advanced devices that the company has been developing. Alongside this new smartphone, RedMagic has also teased other gaming-oriented products, including the RedMagic Realm gaming monitor, the ‘Phantom Blade’ console controller, and a new 16-inch gaming laptop. All these devices will be available during the company’s launch event on July 3 at 11:00.

RedMagic 9S Pro: Breaking Records with Unmatched Performance

Previously, the RedMagic 9S Pro appeared on Geekbench, where it showcased the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset for the first time. Now, it has set new performance standards on AnTuTu, achieving an unprecedented score of nearly 2.4 million points. This score significantly surpasses other leading devices, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, by approximately 600,000 points. The impressive performance is due to the phone’s active cooling system and superior memory configuration.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset, which powers the Plus model, will be similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, rebranded for this device. This chipset, combined with the massive 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, provides a substantial edge over competitors in terms of processing power and efficiency.

The Plus model, with its high-end specifications, includes a few additional features compared to the standard Pro model. Notably, it will likely feature an upgraded under-panel front-facing camera, which promises a 30% improvement in image clarity. Furthermore, both variants will come with a large 6,500 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage for intensive gaming sessions.

The unveiling of the RedMagic 9S Pro and its Pro Plus variant marks a significant milestone for RedMagic, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming technology. The integration of cutting-edge hardware, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset and the advanced cooling system, positions these devices as top contenders in the gaming smartphone market.

In summary, the RedMagic 9S Pro and 9S Pro Plus will redefine gaming performance with their impressive specifications and innovative features. As RedMagic continues to expand its lineup with complementary gaming products, the company will offer a comprehensive ecosystem for gaming enthusiasts. All eyes are now on the July 3 event, where RedMagic will officially introduce these groundbreaking devices to the world.