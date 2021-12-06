Redmi 10 2022 Series Two Models in the FCC Certifications

Its almost the end of the year. The whole year we witnessed many releases and launches some were as the rumors claimed and some were not. Now many companies are working and lining up a list of new devices for the coming year. Xiaomi is working on a number of devices. We have already heard different rumors about the Xiaomi 12 and about the Redmi 10 2022 series. In the latest, Redmi 10 2022 series has been spotted with two different models in the FCC certifications. The Redmi 10 2022 series with the model number 21121119SG, 22011119UY, and 21121119VL has been spotted on EEC, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, TUV, and the latest FCC certifications.

As per the FCC listing the Redmi 10 2022 will be coming with two variants i.e. with RAM 4GB and internal storage 64GB and the other variant with 6GB RAM and internal storage of 128GB. Both the variants will be equipped with the MIUI 12.5 Touch Interface based on the Android 11. Other upgrade in the new models is the 5G support rather than the 4G LTE. The chipset according to the man rumors is said to be Helio G88 Chipset.

Regarding the other specs of the handset, the rumors is that in the camera department, it will be having a triple lens module with 50MP Samsung SS5KJN1 as the main camera lens, 8MP Sony IMX355 camera and a 2MP depth sensor by OmniVision OV02M1B or GC02M1B lens. The display is said to be 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ with a refresh rate 90Hz. The battery is expected to be 5000 mAh which will coming with a 18W fast charging.

The battery is big which can give a whole day charge easily. As for the other spec and features the handset seems to be packed with all the latest features. The camera department is up for the competition.

The details shared here are rumors and nothing has been yet confirmed officially by the company, so we need to keep are expectations flexible as they may vary from the actual device.

