Redmi 10C – All Rounder in the entry segment!

Xiaomi Pakistan today announced Redmi 10C, the latest entrant to its popular Redmi 10 series, with an aim of making high-quality products accessible to more consumers across the globe.

Redmi 10C offers efficient and powerful performance thanks to the Snapdragon® 680 processor, which is built on an efficient 6nm process. With its large 6.71″ DotDrop display, Redmi 10C offers immersive entertainment for all your favorite content, and is compatible with Widevine L1 HD streaming for your favorite movies and shows.

Setting it apart within its segment, Redmi 10C is equipped with a 50MP high-resolution main camera for crisp photos and videos, as well as a 2MP depth sensor that helps to achieve a natural bokeh effect. Backed by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, Redmi 10C provides enough power to last you through the day, letting you spend more time playing and less time charging. When you do need to charge, 18W fast charging helps get you juiced up quickly.

Market Availability:

The new Redmi 10C comes in two memory variants – 4GB+64Gb and 4GB+128Gb are available at top distributor partners such as M&P, Airlink, Smartlink, Phonezoo and CoreTech. For those looking to purchase these online, we’ve news for you too as these are also available on MiStore and Corecart.

Redmi 10C

4GB+64GB: PKR 29,999/-

4GB+128GB: PKR 32,999/-

Quick Specs:

Redmi 10C

Display: 6.71’’ Drop Dot Display Rear Camera: 50 MP Front Camera: 5 MP selfie camera Battery: 5000mAH battery Processor: SnapDragon 680

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

Xiaomi is now launching the latest version of the Xiaomi band. The high tech band consists of multiple features but the feature that significantly differentiates it from the other versions is that it is specifically carved out for a fitness cognoscente. The band includes 110+ sports modes which means that it offers both; accuracy and precision for all individuals.

Xiaomi Smart band now comes with 3 unique training functions that expand its credibility and allows the user to excel in their fitness routine. Furthermore, the band comes with a substantial display which grants ease to the eye. The portable AI device monitors an individual 24/7 which gives you unambiguous interpretations in your weekly fitness report.

Moreover, coming towards the variety, Xiaomi went above and beyond to prove that a Smart Band can divide hassle for its users. The Smart Band comes with 100+ custom designs, an impeccable battery time of 14 days and the ability to remain waterproof.

Xiaomi concludes the watch with these incredible features. Furthermore, the opening sales for the Xiaomi band 7 is going to be on the 4th of July, 2022. It’s market price is 8,500/- however, after an early bird discount the price is 8,000/-