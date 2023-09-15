Redmi 12: Capture life in High-definition  

Xiaomi today announced Redmi 12, its latest mid-range smartphone packed with top-quality features designed for everyone seeking maximum value, excellent entertainment experience, and a buttery smooth operating system.

Measuring only 8.17mm thick, featuring a premium glass back and an all-new infinite camera design, this smartphone has a sleek look yet also provides users with a comfortable handgrip. With its IP53 rating, the Redmi 12 is built to handle everyday dust and splashes. To further enhance convenient usage, it’s equipped with an 18W Type-C fast charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Available in three different colours – Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver – the Redmi 12 is both functional and appealing.

Redmi 12 boasts an incredible 6.79” FHD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz Adaptive Sync. This display gives an upgraded viewing experience for reading, watching videos, gaming, and more.

Backed by the powerful MediaTek Helio G88 processor, Redmi 12 has a CPU that clocks up to 2.0GHz with memory extension, providing more opportunities for users to explore. An impressive 1TB expandable storage is also included in the package to support you through your busiest day, from photo taking to ensuring all your favourite tunes are always at your fingertips.

The 5,000mAh battery removes all worries about power fading away, offering 23 days of standby time, 133 hours of music playback, 26 hours of online reading, or 16 hours of watching videos. Redmi 12 comes with a user-friendly side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast and easy access. The smartphone can also be used as an IR remote to control devices at home. Further elevating the entertainment experience, the Redmi 12 is equipped with a powerful loudspeaker for a captivating and dynamic auditory journey.

Redmi 12’s triple camera system features a 50MP main camera that captures details with clarity and precision. Completing this powerful trio is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Market Availability

Redmi 12 is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex , Burque. It comes in 2 variants

Currently, there is only one variant available

8GB+128 GB variant: PKR 41,999

4GB + 128GB (will launch later TBD)

Device Specifications

Display 90Hz 6.79” FHD+display Rear Camera 50MP AI triple Camera Front Camera 8MP Front camera Battery 5000mAh Battery Processor Media Tek Helio G88

