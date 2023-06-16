Redmi 12 Debuts With Helio G88 SoC & 5000mAH Battery

There have been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Redmi 12 since the beginning of this year. The good piece of news is that finally, the wait is over. Xiaomi moved ahead and launched its Redmi 12 smartphone today. Let me tell you that the newly launched device is a successor to last year’s Redmi 11. If you want to know about its specs and design details, then let’s get started!

Redmi 12 Specs, Features & Price

Redmi 12 comes with a 6.79-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution. In addition to that, the smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate. As per camera details, the handset has an 8MP front-facing snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout. On the contrary, the back of the phone houses a 50MP main unit alongside an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The highly anticipated device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset that sits at the helm. It is further aided by 4/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage which is expandable via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone will run the software MIUI 14 based on Android 13 straight out of the box. It boasts a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 18W charging. As per design details, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, and an IP53 rating for splash protection as well.

There will be three color options for the newly launched device. They include Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver colors. Redmi 12 Price in Thailand is set at THB 5,299 ($153) for the 8/128GB variant. All Thailand residents can purchase it from Shopee and Lazada. There have been no official words regarding its global availability yet. However, some rumors claim that it will make its way to Europe with a price tag of €199. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!

