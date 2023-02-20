Redmi 12C: Launch Date, Specs, Design & Price

Advertisement

Like all other smartphone makers, Redmi is also planning to launch new handsets in the global market. The company’s upcoming highly anticipated handset will be Redmi 12C. Official reports claim that Redmi 12C Launch will take place in the global market on 26 February. However, let me tell you that there has been a big disclosure regarding this mobile before the global launch. So, are you guys ready to know more about it? Let us dig into the specification, features, camera, and expected price of the Redmi 12C.

Advertisement

Here’s Everything We Know So Far Regarding Redmi 12C

The upcoming Affordable Phone by Redmi will knock in India by the name of POCO C55. The 12C launch in the Indian market will take place on 21 February. If we talk about the specification of Redmi 12C, the handset is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone will come with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage as per leaks. In addition to that, there will also be an option for virtual RAM.

We have also got our hands-on details regarding Redmi 12C Camera. There will be a 50MP camera on the back panel of the handset in which f / 1.8 aperture will be available. In addition to that, a depth sensor will also be available in it. However, there had been no details regarding the sensor yet. A 5MP front-facing selfie snapper will be a part of the camera setup as well. The point worth mentioning here is that the front and rear cameras of the handset will support 1080p video recording at 30fps. In this Redmi phone, there will be a 5000mAh battery keeping its lights on together with a 10W standard charger.

Advertisement

Redmi 12C is expected to be one of the most affordable Redmi Phones. The smartphone can knock in two color variants. Furthermore, it will have one 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option and the other will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Tipster claims the 3GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at EUR 170. The Redmi 12C Price in Pakistan would be approx. Rs 47,000.

Also Check: New Google Chrome Update Gives You More Control of Custom Tabs – PhoneWorld