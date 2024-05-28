Redmi 13 4G: Expected Price & Specs in Pakistan

New leaks suggest that the tech giant Xiaomi is soon going to launch the new Redmi 13, which will be the successor of the Redmi 12. The leaks were shared by tipster Paras Guglani, in partnership with the publication PassionateGeeks. The leaks revealed key specifications of the phone.

As per the leaks, the Redmi 13 4G may feature the latest MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, which was unveiled earlier in 2023. For photography lovers, the Redmi 13 may feature a 108MP main lens, which is a notable improvement over the Redmi 12’s 50MP camera.

Moreover, the Redmi 13 is expected to feature a 6.79-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of memory space, the smartphone will be offered in two configurations, one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a more affordable version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi 13 4G will be available in four vibrant colors including Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Pearl Pink, and Yellow. The leaks also suggest that the device will offer a boxy design with flat edges, two camera lenses, and an LED flash on the flat back.

Expected Price in Pakistan:

Redmi 13 (8GB): PKR 55,000/-.

Redmi 13 (6GB): 44,000/-.