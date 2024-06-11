Redmi 13 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The tech giant Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi 13 with some impressive specifications. It is equipped with an FHD+ display, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a Helio G91 chipset. However, the main highlight of the phone is its 108 MP camera and 8 GB of RAM. If you wish to import and use the Redmi 13 in Pakistan, you must pay PTA tax. The purpose of the PTA tax is to register your phone and use cellular services within Pakistan. Please note that the tax mentioned below needs to be paid within 30 days of enrolling for a PTA passport. On the other hand, you have sixty days to apply for a PTA ID card. You can use it with any local network in Pakistan if you import it and register with PTA.

Redmi 13 PTA Tax and Customs Duty

Mobile PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Redmi 13 17,500 22,500

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Suggestion To FBR

A great number of individuals have discovered unlawful methods to use their mobile devices without registering with the PTA. It has been seen that most people are not willing to pay the enormous amounts of taxes that are imposed on them. Utilize our PTA Mobile Phone Taxes Calculator to determine the taxes that are applicable to all of the most recent smartphones.

The FBR should reduce the taxes on CNIC to a maximum of PKR 50,000 on the most costly smartphones since this is something that we strongly believe in and recommend. In addition, it will make it possible for people who use smartphones to legally pay the tax and prevent them from using smartphones without paying the PTA tax. Imported for Personal Use Only!