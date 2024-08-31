Following several high-profile leaks, including one from earlier today, the Redmi 14C has now been officially unveiled. This budget-friendly Redmi 14C comes with an all-new design, a larger 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the latest Helio G81 Ultra chipset, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone market.

Redmi 14C is Now Official with Helio G81 Ultra Chipset

Display and Design

The Redmi 14C features a 6.88-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, providing a smooth visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness, ensuring good visibility even in bright conditions. At the top of the screen, there’s a waterdrop notch that houses a 13MP front-facing camera, making it suitable for selfies and video calls.

Performance and Hardware

The Redmi 14C is the first smartphone to debut with MediaTek’s new Helio G81 Ultra SoC. This chipset mirrors the CPU configuration of its predecessor, the G80, featuring Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz, coupled with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This setup promises efficient performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The phone is available in multiple configurations, offering 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. You can also expand it further using a microSD card slot.

Camera Capabilities

On the back, the Redmi 14C boasts a 50MP main camera, which will deliver sharp and detailed photos. While details about the secondary camera remain unspecified, the setup includes an LED flash. This camera configuration ensures that users can capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions, making it versatile for different photography needs.

Battery and Other Features

A standout feature of the Redmi 14C is its slightly larger 5,160 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. This sizable battery capacity should provide ample power to get users through a full day of use without frequent recharging. The device also retains practical features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and secure unlocking. There is also a traditional headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio connections.

Colour Options and Pricing

The Redmi 14C comes in four attractive colour options: Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue. While Xiaomi has not yet disclosed official global pricing, the phone is already available in Czechia. Prices start at CZK 2,999 (approximately €120 or $130) for the 4GB/128GB model and go up to CZK 3,699 (around €148 or $163) for the 8GB/256GB version.

With its impressive features and affordable price tag, the Redmi 14C will be a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a capable and stylish smartphone.