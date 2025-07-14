Redmi 15C: Expected Launch Date, Specs, and Price in Pakistan

Redmi is expected to introduce the Redmi 15C later this year, with the device likely to make its way to the Pakistani market following its European debut. The phone appears to be positioned for the budget segment, offering a mix of basic features with some practical enhancements.

In Europe, the Redmi 15C is reported to launch at €129 for the 4GB+128GB variant and €149 for the 4GB+256GB version. If released in Pakistan, the estimated price may fall between Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 40,999, depending on taxes and local distribution margins.

The device will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the large screen size may appeal to users who prefer more display space, the 720p resolution might be a limitation for those expecting sharper visuals.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio G81, a modest chipset suitable for light to moderate usage. It is expected to handle everyday tasks like messaging, app browsing, and casual media playback with acceptable efficiency, though performance under heavier loads may be limited.

The 50MP main camera may offer satisfactory results in well-lit conditions, while the 13MP front camera is a basic addition for selfies and video calls. The camera setup seems consistent with what is typically found in budget phones.

One of the stronger aspects is the 6,000mAh battery, which, paired with 33W fast charging, should offer longer usage times and reasonable charging speeds. The battery’s ability to retain 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles, as per certification, may provide better longevity compared to similar models.

Weighing 205 grams and measuring 8.2mm thick, the phone may feel slightly bulky, likely due to the large battery, though it remains within the normal range for devices in this class.

The Redmi 15C could appeal to users in Pakistan looking for long battery life and basic performance at a relatively affordable price.

