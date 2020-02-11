Redmi has launched an entry-level smartphone, 8A, back in September. However now, the company has revealed an upgraded version namely Redmi 8A Dual. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone to get to know the improvements that the company bring in this phone.

Redmi 8A Dual Announced with Powerful Battery

First of all, the Redmi 8A Dual features a dual-camera setup on the back including a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor modules. For selfie lovers, the phone has an 8MP camera on the front with Portrait Mode. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.22″ HD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Additionally, the phone has a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It has come in two memory variant including 2GB or 3GB RAM. However, the storage option is only of 32GB. Although the storage option is low, one can upgrade it using a microSD card.

One of the main features of this phone is its powerful battery. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone supports reverse charging, so you can also use it as a power bank. The other features include AI Face Unlock, Wireless FM Radio, and VoWiFi.

The Redmi 8A Dual will be available in Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Grey colours. The phone is currently available in India. But we will get it in Pakistan very soon.

2GB/32GB version cost $90

3GB/32GB version cost $97

Prices may vary in other markets.