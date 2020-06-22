We already knew that Xiaomi is working on a Redmi 9 smartphone. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. It has also appeared on some certification sites as well. Earlier we did not know when the company will launch the phone. However now, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Launch Date is Revealed. The entry-level smartphone is going to launch on June 24. Yes, a day after tomorrow. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

In an official poster, Xiaomi said that its 47% of the phones priced between CNY700 and CNY1,000 have only one or two cameras. On the other hand, high-end smartphones have up to five cameras on the back. So, the company claims that it is the low-priced smartphone but comes with four snappers. Making it unique in other low-end smartphones.

As far as its specs are concerned, Redmi 9 will come with a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Moreover, the phone will come with an Helio G80 SoC. Also, it will come in two memory variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

As mentioned above, the phone will come with quad-camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 13MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. Moreover, the phone will be available in Green, Purple and Gray colours.

We will get more official information on June 24. So, stay tuned for the launch.