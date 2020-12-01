Xiaomi has launched a number of Redmi 9 series a couple of months back. Now, another Redmi 9 smartphone is in news. Redmi 9 Power is the one to join the series. But this is not the all-new smartphone. The company is going to bring the Redmi Note 9 4G as Redmi 9 Power.

Redmi 9 Power is Going to Launch Soon

The company obviously cannot relaunch the Redmi Note 9 4G under the same name. So, the company decided to bring the same phone but with a different name. This is the first Redmi device with a 6,000 mAh battery which also brings 18W fast-charging along the way and 2.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi Note 9 4G has come with a 6.53-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole to house the 13MP selfie camera at the top left corner. The phone has quad-camera setup at the back. It has the main 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP shooters. Moreover, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back as well.

Furthermore, the phone has all-new MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Moreover, the phone comes in either 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. Additionally, the phone has Android 10 out of the box. Other specs include IR blaster, NFC and headphone jack.

Let’s see whether the new phone will come with the same specs or not. We will get more updates in the coming days.