Redmi 9 Prime review: Best Features with Affordable Budget

Xiaomi has gradually launched the Redmi 9 series in Pakistan, and we see a new phone in the portfolio almost every month. The Redmi brand has developed a reputation for being reliable, and it has helped the Xiaomi become number one in Pakistan. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is a newly introduced smartphone in 2020 August. It costs just 27,000 PKR (Approximately) in Pakistan.

It’s an affordable phone that gives tough competition to a new phone like Redmi Note 9. Being a developing market, the price plays a very crucial role, and the company has to manage to grab the market shares with new users.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications Review

Here are some specs of Redmi 9 prime. The phone is built out of plastic and has a unibody design. Unlike the usual norm, there’s no glossy back or reflective surface. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Phones support HD+ resolution in this price segment.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the Redmi 9 Prime with a Mali G52 GPU paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. MediaTek’s G-series processors are usually made keeping gamers in mind, and this phone successfully follows the legacy. If you’re looking for a phone that can game on a budget, this should be your first preference. Heating is minimal and bound to happen over extended hours of gaming.

There is a quad-camera setup on the back as well that houses a 13-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other specifications of the Redmi 9 include a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and a large 0.7CC speaker box. Backing this internals is a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the in-box charging brick supports only 10W, and you can buy a fast charging adapter separately. USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM (Nano) support. There are Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise Flare color options on the phone.

