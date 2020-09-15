Redmi 9i is Now Official-Check out its Specs Here It comes with Redmi 9A Specs But with more RAM and storage

Xiaomi has introduced Redmi 9 series in the last few months. The company has unveiled the Redmi 9 which is the international Redmi 9C. However now, the company has unveiled one more Redmi 9-series smartphone. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9i in the Indian market. The phone shares the same specs as of Redmi 9A. However, the newly launched phone has come with more RAM and storage. More interestingly it is a low-priced phone and comes with entry-level specs.

Redmi 9i is Now Official-Check out its Specs Here

First of all, the phone has come with a 6.53″ HD+ display. It has a notch to house the 5MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone is powered by the Helio G25 SoC. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It has 4 GB of RAM and two storage options – 64/128GB.

The back of the phone flaunts an Aura 360 Design. It has a 13MP primary camera joined by an LED flash. One of the most promising features is its battery. The phone hs come with a big 5,000 mAh battery that charges through a microUSB port with 10W charging support.

Additionally, the phone will be available in three colours – Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, these are as follows;

4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at $110

4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available in $124

It is unclear when this model will be available in Pakistan. But we hope to get it soon here.

