Redmi A1+ Giveaway – Test Your Knowledge & Win!

For the holiday season, we wanted to share something special with you, so we decided to give away a smartphone, the Redmi A1+. It is a good smartphone with a capable processor and there’s no match for it in its price range. To enter this contest, there are some requirements that you strictly need to follow including taking a short quiz that is added to this page.

Read on for details on how to take part, when the winners will be announced, and more.

How to Participate in the Redmi A1+ Giveaway?

Do these step by step (Any missed step, the entry wouldn’t be counted)

Follow @phoneworldpk and @xiaomi.pakistan on Instagram. Like @PhoneWorldMag and Xiaomi Pakistan on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Follow us on Twitter @phoneworldpk. Share this page on your Instagram and Facebook Stories and tag 03 x Friends. Complete the quiz below with the right answers. Comment in the comment sections below that you have completed all the steps along with your full name.

Loading…

Winner Announcement

The winner of the Redmi A1+ will be announced on Wednesday, i.e. 07th December 2022. All the participants of the quiz with the right answers will be a part of the giveaway contest if they complete all the steps above (each entry will be checked). If any step is missed or skipped, the entry wouldn’t be counted.

Share it with your friends and family and let them participate in this giveaway contest as well.