Redmi is preparing to launch a new budget smartphone called the Redmi A7 Pro. Ahead of its official announcement, the device has appeared in several certification listings across different countries. These certifications not only confirm the name of Redmi A7 Pro but also reveal many of its key specs, giving us a clear idea of what to expect.

The Redmi A7 Pro was recently certified for sale in the United Arab Emirates by the TDRA authority. This listing confirmed the device name and showed the model number as 25128RN17Y. In addition to this, the phone has also been approved in Thailand by the NBTC and in Indonesia by SDPPI, where it carries the model number 25128RN17A. The same device has also passed through the FCC in the United States under the model number 25128RN17L. These multiple certifications strongly suggest that the phone is close to its global launch.

Redmi A7 Pro Certifications Reveal These Key Specs

According to the certification details, the Redmi A7 Pro will be powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, which supports only 4G connectivity. This indicates that the phone is aimed at the entry-level or lower mid-range market, where affordability is a key focus. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM, which should be enough for basic daily tasks such as browsing, social media, and light multitasking.

In terms of storage, the Redmi A7 Pro will be available in 64GB and 128GB variants. This gives users some flexibility depending on their needs and budget. While these storage options are not high-end, they are reasonable for a budget smartphone, especially if Redmi includes support for expandable storage.

The phone will feature a large 6.9-inch display, making it suitable for watching videos, browsing content, and reading. Although the certification does not mention the screen resolution or panel type, the large size suggests that Redmi is focusing on media consumption and battery efficiency rather than premium display quality.

One of the highlights of the Redmi A7 Pro is its 6,000 mAh battery, which is quite large for a phone in this segment. This should easily provide a full day or more of usage on a single charge. The device will support 15W wired charging, which is fairly standard for budget smartphones, though not particularly fast.

On the software side, the Redmi A7 Pro is expected to launch with Android 15 out of the box. This is slightly disappointing, as Android 16 has been available for several months now. However, Android 15 is still a modern and capable operating system, especially for entry-level devices.

Interestingly, certifications also suggest that the Poco C81 will be identical to the Redmi A7 Pro. The Poco device carries the model number 25128RN17G, which appeared in Indonesia’s SDPPI database. Both phones are expected to launch soon and are likely to debut in India as well.

More details, including pricing and availability, should be revealed in the coming weeks.