Redmi AirDots 3 Earbuds Launched, with 7 Hours Playback Time

Recently Redmi launched its K40 series, now Redmi introduced another amazing item AirDots 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They have a delicate design and improved audio, moreover, earbuds will be available in three color choices. Redmi AirDots 3 is the successor to Redmi AirDots 2 released last year in July. The new TWS earphones feature water – protection and touch controls. Xiaomi says its battery will support continuous playback for 7 hours. Also, a front LED fitted to indicate the battery status of the charging case of earphones.

Redmi AirDots 3 Earbuds Specifications

The Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset operates Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earphones, with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. AirDots 3 Earbuds includes an aptX adaptive codec for enhanced audio and reduced latency during gaming. The earphones are designed with quick connectivity and touch sensors.

Redmi AirDots 3 earphones seem to have a 43mAh battery and a 600mAh battery of the charging box. Xiaomi says the TWS earphones can have 7 hours of playback time with a single charge and with the charging box will have a battery life of 30 hours. The earbuds’ expected charging time will be 1.5 hours and the box takes around 3 hours for charging with a USB Type-C port. Redmi AirDots includes a water resistance feature and both earbuds weight of 51 grams with a charging box.

An LED light fitted on the front of the charging case, which will show the battery status. The case also contains a one-click button that use to restart the earbuds.

Redmi New Product Price & Availability

Redmi AirDots 3 are available in Magnolia White, Pink, and Starry Blue color options at the cost of CNY 199 (approximately Rs. 5,000).

AirDots 3 earphones are now set for pre-order and will be accessible in China for order from 4 March 2021. Currently, there is no information about Redmi newly introduced products worldwide availability, including Redmi AirDots 3, Redmi K40, and the RedmiBook Pro devices.

