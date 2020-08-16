Redmi: Announced AX6 Router with Wi-Fi 6 Support
In China, Redmi Router AX6 with wireless Wi-Fi 6 connectivity has been released. This router is said to be the upgraded of the Xiaomi Redmi Router AX5. It has a Qualcomm six-core with dual-band support (2.4GHz with 5GHz). The router is white and has six antennas. Moreover, this is accessible Up to 248 devices attached to the router can be connected simultaneously.
Redmi: Router AX6 with Wi-Fi 6 Features
Redmi notes that the router is designed with Multiple Access Orthogonal Frequency Division/OFDMA technology that allows the router to complete data transmission for a minimum eight users in a single transmission. Also, Redmi router minimize network latency by more than 35%. The Redmi Router AX6 also supports Mesh Hybrid networking. Also allowing consumers of wide houses or companies to remain linked anywhere in the area. The device also comes for multiplayer gaming with a 3-month Tencent Game Accelerator subscription. The AC1200 router’s wireless rate is expected to be 2,55 times, and it also has the full Gigabit network port help.
Redmi: Router AX6 with Wi-Fi 6 Price
The Redmi AX6 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers a much cheaper solution though. It is now eligible for sale in China and the global launch specifics remain unknown. It was released in June with $32 (Approximately Rs. 6,000) price tags with upgraded Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router.
The Redmi Router AX5 released in June, and became the first WiFi 6 router for those unaware. Also, this year xiaomi has released two WiFi routers – the AX1800 Mi Router and the AX3600 Mi AIoT Router.
