Redmi: Announced AX6 Router with Wi-Fi 6 Support

In China, Redmi Router AX6 with wireless Wi-Fi 6 connectivity has been released. This router is said to be the upgraded of the Xiaomi Redmi Router AX5. It has a Qualcomm six-core with dual-band support (2.4GHz with 5GHz). The router is white and has six antennas. Moreover, this is accessible Up to 248 devices attached to the router can be connected simultaneously.

Redmi: Router AX6 with Wi-Fi 6 Features

The style is plain, streamlined and trendy with Xiaomi’s usual white-colour. The Redmi AX6 router embraces Wi-Fi 6 technologies and has dual band connectivity of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. This will provide a rival wireless band-width of up to 2976 Mbps, according to Xiaomi. Six antennas are on the device, claiming that the coverage will increase by 50 percent. It router replaces the Redmi Router AX5, and the Redmi Router AX6 will supply up to 248 users with secure connections.

Redmi notes that the router is designed with Multiple Access Orthogonal Frequency Division/OFDMA technology that allows the router to complete data transmission for a minimum eight users in a single transmission. Also, Redmi router minimize network latency by more than 35%. The Redmi Router AX6 also supports Mesh Hybrid networking. Also allowing consumers of wide houses or companies to remain linked anywhere in the area. The device also comes for multiplayer gaming with a 3-month Tencent Game Accelerator subscription. The AC1200 router’s wireless rate is expected to be 2,55 times, and it also has the full Gigabit network port help.

Redmi: Router AX6 with Wi-Fi 6 Price

The Redmi AX6 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers a much cheaper solution though. It is now eligible for sale in China and the global launch specifics remain unknown. It was released in June with $32 (Approximately Rs. 6,000) price tags with upgraded Redmi AX5 Wi-Fi 6 Router.

The Redmi Router AX5 released in June, and became the first WiFi 6 router for those unaware. Also, this year xiaomi has released two WiFi routers – the AX1800 Mi Router and the AX3600 Mi AIoT Router.

