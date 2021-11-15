About one and a half years ago, Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 12. However, Xiaomi is yet to introduce MIUI 13. Instead, the company released MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. Since MIUI 13 has been confirmed to go official before the end of 2021, the firm’s executives have started teasing its arrival.

A few days back, Xiaomi revealed its MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update plan for the third batch of devices. Sharing that post, Lu Weibing, Redmi GM, hinted that MIUI 13 is ‘not far behind’.

Redmi GM Announces the Arrival of MIUI 13

This somewhat suggests that the next iteration of MIUI could go official in December at the rumoured Xiaomi 12 series launch event. In case you do not remember, Xiaomi introduced MIUI 12.5 at the Mi 11 launch conference at the end of December last year. Hence, we can expect a similar thing this time as well.

MIUI 13 is said to bring improvements over the previous generations of Xiaomi’s mobile operating system. We can say that the company will play an important role in fixing the issues faced by users.

As far as features are concerned, the upcoming UI may officially bring iOS-like widgets, Smart toolbox, Front camera assistant, MIUI Pure Mode, Memory extension, new MIUI+ features, and more. Last but not least, there could also be a customized version for Redmi devices.

we will get more official information about it in the coming days.

Source: GizmoChina

Check also: Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band Pro alongside Redmi Note 11 series