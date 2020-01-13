Redmi K20 / K20 Pro Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Customs Duty and FBR's Tax on the Pop-Up Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Tax Payable: PKR 17660 (On Passport)

Redmi K20 Tax Payable: PKR 22800 (On ID Card)

Redmi K20 Pro Tax Payable: PKR 17660 (On Passport)

Redmi K20 Pro Tax Payable: PKR 22800 (On ID Card)

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro import duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.