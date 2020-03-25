Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially released the new Redmi K30 Pro series smartphones during an online event in China. The company announced on this occasion about the sales of the K30 family’s predecessor which is the K20 series. In the nine months, two models of K20 series compromised of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were available to buy, and more than 5 million units were sold.

Redmi K20 Series: Sales Exceed 5 Million Globally

At the press conference, Lu Weibing, vice president of Xiaomi Group, president of Xiaomi China, and general manager of the Redmi brand announced that:

‘From the release of the Redmi K20 series on May 28 last year to February 24 this year, the phone has been on the market for 9 months. And in this period, it managed to sell over 5 million units worldwide. Moreover, 50% of customers are new users who have not bought the Redmi brand before. By the way, this phone also won the ‘Design Academy Oscar’ known as iF Design Award.

He further said that:

‘The Redmi K30 series launched at the end of last year. Thus, it’s been on the market for less than 3 months. Under the environment affected by the epidemic and the supply satisfaction rate of less than 30%, the domestic market alone sold more than 1 million units. These outstanding sales prove that the Redmi K series has successfully established itself in the flagship market.’

