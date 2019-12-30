Xiaomi is one of the best selling devices globally. Due to its best quality devices packed with great features and economic price range as compared to big players, the company has gained a lot of popularity. Its latest hot handsets Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 arrived by the start of December. Thought Redmi K30 was launched before, now it’s the turn of 5G variants of both the devices to launch and we have just got information regarding Redmi K30 5G launch date.

Today, Xiaomi subsidiary announced that the 5G variant of the device will be available for preorder on January 7. It means with the New Year, we will be able to enjoy the most awaiting 5G variant of one of the best-selling device these days.

Redmi K30 5G launch date Confirmed- it is January 7

Redmi K30 5G will be tipped with 765G chipset that will arrive with the next-generation connectivity. It is the first device of the brand to meet 5G speeds and this is one of the reasons why the company took too much time to arrive its users.

The device will have four shooters on the back. The primary one will be 64 MP with IMX686 sensor. The phone has a super large screen having 6.67” LCD panel. The two holes on the front are selfie cameras- one is 30 MP and the other one is 2 MP, which means it might not be the best device for selfie lovers.

The device will come in two variants, one will have 6GB RAM and 64 gigs of storage. This variant will be priced at 45,000 PKR approximately. Whereas the one with 8GB RAM and 256 GB option will be costly and priced at 65,000 PKR.

