Back in December, Redmi has launched the K30 and K30 5G. Later on, the company has revealed other variants of the series including K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom. Now, the company has revealed another variant od the series. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is Now Official. The phone has launched with the newly announced Snapdragon 768G chipset. The new SoC is an overclocked version with speedier CPU and GPU. The device is identical to K30 5G. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone will be available in a new mint green colour. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with an oval punch-hole cutout. The phone has a dual front-facing camera setup including a 20MP selfie shooter and 2MP depth sensor. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup in a circular camera cutout. It has a 64MP main shooter alongside the 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro snappers and a 2MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. The phone is available in China for pre-order. The official sale will begin on May 14. The phone will be available in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $282.