Last year in December, Redmi K30 and K30 5G have launched. Soon after the launch, another variant under this series has started appearing on the internet. It would be Redmi K30 Pro and will be the improved-version of Redmi K30. Now, the phone has appeared on Geekbench revealing some key specs. Let’s have a look at them first.

Redmi K30 Pro Appears on Geekbench

The Redmi K30 Pro has popped up on Geekbench 5.1 with a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, it posted a score of 900/3300 single and multi-core. Also, the K30 Pro will run Android 10 out of the box.

The previous reports have revealed that the phone will come with a 6.67” LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. Also, the K30 Pro will have a dual punch hole for the two selfie cameras including a 20 MP main shooter with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the back, it has quad-camera setup including a 64MP IMX686 Sony sensor.

Moreover, Xiaomi and Redmi have revealed a roadmap of its upcoming devices with Snapdragon 865. First of all, we will see the K30 Pro. Then Poco F2 will launch and later on we will get Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.