Redmi K30 Pro Launch date Revealed

Redmi has revealed the K30 last December. Later on, we came to know that the company is working on a more powerful smartphone, K30 Pro. We have also got some rumoured specs of the phone. Now, Redmi K30 Pro Launch date has Revealed. The phone will reveal on March 24. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

Redmi K30 Pro Launch date is set to be 24 March

The company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will have a Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm. Also, it will support 5G networks. Furthermore, the phone will sport a notch-less display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, it is not clear whether the company stick to the AMOLED screen or an LCD panel.

Furthermore, the phone will feature the quad-camera setup on the back placed in a circular plate. Moreover, the main module will be a 64MP Sony IMX686 unit. However, the other modules are not known yet.

Additionally, the phone is rumoured to come with a 4,700 mAh battery with charging support up to 33W.

Redmi has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hopefully will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So, stay tuned.