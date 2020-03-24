After so many leaks and teasers, Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom are finally here. Both phones have a pop-up selfie camera and quad-camera setup on the back in a circular setup. Let’s have a look at the specs of both phones.

Both phones have almost common specs. The only difference in both phones is one extra camera in Pro Zoom. Let’s first discuss the common specs. Both have come with the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, complete with X55 modem for 5G connectivity. Also, both have massive 4,700 mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support. In fact, the two K30 Pro versions are identical save for one of the cameras on the back.

Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Arrive with Snapdragon 865

The phones have 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display without any cutouts because it has the motorized pop-up 20MP selfie camera. Additionally, the phones have a built-in fingerprint scanner and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Furthermore, the phones have the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 6GB or 8GB RAM. There are two storage options as well, 128GB or 256GB.

Other specs include improved haptic vibration motor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, an IR port, NFC and a headphone jack.

Now let’s discuss the difference in the phones which only lie in the camera department. The K30 Pro has a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide snapper, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth helper.

However, on the K30 Pro Zoom, you will get an 8MP telephoto module instead of the 5MP macro camera. The Redmi K30 Pro is available in grey, purple, white and blue colours. The pricing detail of K30 Pro is

$425 for the 6/128GB configuration

$480 for the 8/128GB model

$520 for the 8/256GB version

The pricing detail of K30 Pro Zoom is