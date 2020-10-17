Redmi K30S is Probably a Rebadged Xiaomi Mi 10T Smartphone, with 5,000mAh of Battery and 144 Hz Display





Xiaomi Redmi K30S leaks are predicted to surface in the near future and begin to leak ahead of the launch. The Xiaomi backed Redmi is working on the last cell phone in the K30 series called the Redmi K30S. The device has just recently appeared on TENAA, despite leaking over the last month with a complete list of the smartphone specifications. A 5G model is also included in the latest smartphone series. A recent leak details of the Redmi K30S smartphone before the official reveal.

Design and Display

Initial reports say that Xiaomi Mi 10T will be rebranded on the imminent Redmi K30S, and the photos that were posted from TENAA support the reports that indicate a design similar exactly to Mi 10T. The phone has appeared with the model number M2007J3SC on TENAA. The lists show a 6.67 “FHD+ LCD and a smooth 144Hz refreshing rate on the handset.

Cameras and Storage

The Leak reveals that an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.4GHz will power the handset. This is possibly the flagship chipset of Snapdragon 865. The memory options include 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB of storage.

In addition to the slight improvements in design, sources say that the camera department would be improved greatly. A 64 MP main camera is included in the supposed Redmi K30S. The listing does not include any details about other sensors. However, it comes with a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP macro camera if it’s the rebranded MI 10T. A 20 MP imaging sensor is used for selfies.

Battery and Price

The list indicates a rated battery of 4,900mAh, which indicates a standard value of 5,000mAh.We expect the Redmi K30S pricing to start at the €550 with the rates changed slightly to meet any market requirement.

