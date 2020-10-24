



Xiaomi is all ready to launch its one of the most rumoured smartphone under its Redmi brand. Redmi K30S Launch Date is Set to be October 27. The phone has appeared in many leaks revealing some key specs. Moreover, some reports also claim that it will be a rebranded Mi 10T. The company has not announced any launch date of the phone. But we hope to get the phone by the end of this month.

Xiaomi Redmi K30S Launch Date is Set to be October 27

See Also: 7 Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)

According to the rumours, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Moreover, it will feature a 64MP main camera. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Additionally, the phone will have a 6.67” LCD screen with 1080p resolution. For its massive battery, the phone will come with 33W fast-charging to make the charging time shorter.

Moving forward, we will see a variety of RAM and storage options, 6/128 GB or 8/128 GB. There are some reports claiming that the phone will come with12GB RAM. Moreover, the phone will not have microSD slot to expand the internal capacity.

First of all, the phone will launch in China. Later on, it will be available in other countries including Latin America, some Asia Pacific countries, or Northern Africa.

Also Check: Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charger