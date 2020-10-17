



Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi is quite active in bringing the variety of phones globally. This time, the company is working on a new handset dubbed as Redmi K30S. The smartphone has appeared on TENAA listing the key specs of the phone along with the image.

Redmi K30S Shines on TENAA

The phone has appeared with the model number M2007J3SC on TENAA. First of all, the phone will come with a 64MP main camera. Additionally, the listing has revealed that the phone will come in three RAM options – 6/8/12 GB, and three storage variations – 128/256/512 GB. So, there will be a number of variants although we do not know the actual combinations of storage and memory.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. Also, it will feature a 6.67” LCD with Full HD+ resolution. Keeping in mind the trend of these days, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side, under the power key.

Just yesterday, the telecom China Mobile has accidentally revealed that Xiaomi is planning to relaunch the Mi 10T as a Redmi K30S smartphone. Although not all the specs are the same. But yes, there are some similarities as well. For instance, the Mi 10T Pro has come with 108MP camera, so we may get a rebranded Redmi K30S Pro with a 108MP camera.

