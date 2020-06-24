Redmi K40: A 5G Phone Expected to Come With Upper Mid-Range Specs

The Xiaomi M2006J10C has appeared on MIIT that will probably come as the Redmi K40 or perhaps the Xiaomi Mi CC10 officially. Before that, we spotted the phone at the 3C with the support of a 33W charger. The Chinese wireless regulator has confirmed that the phone will be able to operate 5G networks, thanks to their Snapdragon 865 and 765G chipsets. However, the K30 phones are already equipped with 5G support.

Redmi K40: A 5G Phone

The vanilla Redmi K40 was rumored to use the Snapdragon 775, but Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 690 in the 600-series, the first 5G chipset which is the cheapest of the family. It is supporting global 5G bands of the sub-6 GHz variety.

According to GSMA, “The Mi CC10 was tied to the Snapdragon 775G (SM7350), an upgraded mid-range chipset from Qualcomm that will allegedly be announced tomorrow. It’s supposed to offer a massive boost in terms of CPU (up 40% thanks to Cortex-A77 cores) and GPU (up 50%) compared to the S765G.”

It seems that Xiaomi is going to ditch the 4G in its upcoming smartphones but still we can’t say anything confidently at this point. Moreover, we also come to know that Redmi K40 will come with the MDY-11-EX charger, the 33W power brick.

