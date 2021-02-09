We’ve been hearing about the Redmi K40 for a long time. Now, finally, the launch date of the phone has revealed. The company VP Lu Weibing finally confirmed that K40 will be unveiled by the end of this month. Redmi K40 Launch Date is Set to be February 25. However, it will not be the only phone, the company will launch a series of K40 phones.

Mr Lu’s took Weibo to reveal the launch date of the phone. According to him, the phone will come with a brand new design, a brand new positioning, and will offer a brand new experience.

The post didn’t reveal the specs and design of the Redmi K40. However, in his previous post, he revealed that the K40 series will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Moreover, the phone will feature the most expensive flat screen. Also, it will have a battery larger than 4,000 mAh. He also said that the starting price of the K40 lineup will be CNY2,999 ($465/€385).

The Redmi K40 lineup reportedly includes three models – vanilla K40, K40S, and K40 Pro. All three models will likely support 5G networks. According to rumours, the Pro variant will come with a 108MP primary camera.

We may get more information about the upcoming phones in the near future.