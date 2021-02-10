Soon after the announcement about the launch date of upcoming Redmi K40 lineup, we have come across the leaked specs of the phones. The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will launch on February 25. Now, Redmi K40 Lineup Specs Revealed.

According to the latest reports, both phones will have 6.81” AMOLED screens with 1440p+ resolution. Previously, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that they will use the same E4 luminous material as the Mi 11 in K40 series. So, both phones will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Redmi K40 Lineup Specs Revealed

Now, for the differences. The Redmi K40 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the vanilla phone will use the Snapdragon 870. On the other hand, its third variant, Redmi K40S, will probably come with Dimensity 1200.

Moreover, the Pro version will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and vanilla variant will have 6GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Pro battery will be larger than the vanilla version, 5,000 mAh vs. 4,500 mAh.

Furthermore, both phones will have a 108 MP main camera, however, the ultra-wide or tele modules will be different. K40 Pro will have 13MP ultrawide and 5 MP tele module. Whereas, the vanilla version will come with 8MP ultrawide and 5 MP tele-photo module. Both models will have the same 30 MP selfie camera.

We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

