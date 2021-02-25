Redmi K40 series launches today with Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro today in China. The Redmi K-series of smartphones have always promised to provide the masses with high-end hardware at affordable prices, and we hope the same from the new phones.

It has been confirmed that the K40 phones run on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. There is a “AI triple camera” with two wide vertically positioned sensors, nestling two smaller holes between them, one for a camera, the other for unexplained reasons.

It is verified that the K40 series has a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tiniest hole-punch camera appeared in both K40 and Pro version.

Redmi K40 supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for the Pro model. With fast charging support, the Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery, while the K40 sports a slightly lower 4,500 battery.

We may fairly presume that there will be a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor in the Redmi K40 Pro.

The K40 series equipped with a flat AMOLED panel with the fingerprint scanner below and a centered punch hole for the single selfie sensor, the same TENAA listings showed.