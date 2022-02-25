Redmi K50G to be Launched as POCO F4 GT in International Market

This year Mi company started with the launch of Redmi K50. Last week Redmi K50G was officially launched. It is successor of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which is also known by the POCO F3 GT name in India. The new K50G in the international market will be launched as POCO F4 GT. The international name has been confirmed by the certifications and MIUI code.

According to the different specifications shared by tipster Yogesh Bear on Twitter, it seems that the Redmi K50G will be rebranded as POCO F4 GT.

According to Yogesh Bear the K50G or POCO F4 GT will be having a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will be having a models based on their RAM sizes i.e. 8GB RAM with 128GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The POCO F4 GT being a gaming phone will be having gaming buttons too. The battery capacity will be 47,000 mAh. It is a big battery, it will also support 120W fast charging.

In the camera department, it will be having a triple camera module with 64MP Sony IMX686 as the main lens, 8MP ultra-wide unit and 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera it has a 20MP Sony IMX596 lens for selfies and video calls.

It is not yet confirmed as when will the company launch the POCO F4 GT. Till now the company has only confirmed the POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro launch dates i.e. their next launch conference on the 28th February.

The Gaming phone is a good news for the gamers. The gamers will be looking forward to the launch.

