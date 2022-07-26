Redmi K50i Claimed To Be More Powerful Than iPhone 13

Redmi K Series is back with a bang. Its latest handset, Redmi K50i made its debut in India on July 20. However, the smartphone has not made its way to the global market yet. At the launch event of the smartphone, Redmi claimed that its highly anticipated Redmi K50i is more powerful than iPhone 13. Is that really true??

Redmi K50i AnTuTu Score Is Better Than iPhone 13’s

At the launch event, the company compared the AnTuTu score of the handset with the iPhone 13. It was higher than the iPhone 13’s score so the company claimed that its handset is better than iPhone 13. In addition to that, the company also claimed that the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC in Redmi K50i is more powerful than the Apple A15 Bionic in iPhone 13.

In order to give tough competition to Snapdragon, Mediatek has recently come up with its latest flagship chipsets, Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8100. The Dimensity 9000 goes up straight against Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while Dimensity 8100 goes up against Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888 Plus. However, it is a well-known fact that Xiaomi exaggerates many things at its launch events. The same thing happened here. No doubt, Dimensity 8100 is a powerful chipset, but it is not as powerful as Apple A15 Bionic. It is actually the Dimensity 9000 from Mediatek that is able to compete with the real flagship chipsets.

Redmi K50i Specs & Design

The Redmi K50i is actually the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G that was launched in China in May. It is on the bulkier end of the weighing scale, measuring 8.9mm in thickness, and weighs 200 grams. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it features a 6.6-inch LCD display, with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The K50i features a 64MP primary rear camera with a Samsung GW1 image sensor. Along with an 8MP ultrawide second camera, there is a 2MP macro camera as well. The camera of the K50i is capable of offering 4K videos at 30fps and full HD videos at 60fps. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera. In addition to that, a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging keeps the lights on. The highly anticipated K50i is a bulkier smartphone and is marginally lower on the performance scale. However, it has a 144Hz display that is great for gaming. In the same way, its cameras, connectivity standards, and battery life, and charging are at par with the best in the segment. Also Read: Redmi K50/ K50 Pro/ K50 Gaming/ K50 Ultra PTA Tax in Pakistan