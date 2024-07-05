Redmi K70 Ultra Surfaces on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

The highly anticipated Redmi K70 series includes the K70, K70 Pro & K70 Ultra. The Redmi K70 Ultra has been in the rumor mill for many weeks and now it is all set to join the already official K70 and K70 Pro. The launch of the Ultra variant seems imminent as it has recently started undergoing certifications, and rumors about it have been intensifying.

Anticipated Redmi K70 Ultra Specs

Recently, a prototype of the K70 Ultra was spotted in the Geekbench database. It revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone. According to the Geekbench listing, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset will power the K70 Ultra. The prototype tested on Geekbench featured 16GB of RAM. However, additional RAM options will be reportedly available upon launch.

The K70 Ultra will run Android 14 from day one, with Xiaomi’s HyperOS on top. The Ultra variant achieved a single-core score of 2,218 and a multi-core score of 7,457 in Geekbench 6.3, showcasing outstanding performance. Let’s have a look:

Redmi has confirmed that the K70 Ultra will boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. According to the certifications, the smartphone will come with support for 120W wired charging. There have been no official words regarding its launch yet. However, it is rumored to launch this month, so more information is anticipated to leak in the coming days or weeks.

It is pertinent to mention that the K70 Ultra will be China-exclsuive. However, it could serve as the base for the upcoming Xiaomi 14T Pro, following the pattern set by the K60 Ultra, which was the foundation for the Xiaomi 13T Pro, albeit with some transformations.

As the launch date approaches, suspense for the K70 Ultra continues to grow, with its powerful specs and features promising a strong addition to the Redmi K70 lineup. Keep an eye out for further updates on this exhilarating new smartphone. Stay tuned!