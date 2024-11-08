Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Benchmark Reveals Massive Power Boost

Redmi’s upcoming K80 series has been in the rumor mill for months. The highly anticipated K80 lineup will include K80 Pro and vanilla K80. There will reportedly be no K80E model this year. However, three devices from the K80 series were recently certified, leading to mystery about a possible third model. In a recent teaser, Redmi’s General Manager Wang Teng revealed that the flagship K80 Pro has outperformed two rival devices in China’s favorite benchmark, AnTuTu, with an outstanding score of 3,016,450. By comparison, the two unnamed competitors scored 2,832,981 and 2,738,065, solidifying the Redmi K80 Pro as a new powerhouse in the market.

Redmi K80 Pro Is Tipped To Be A Performance Beast

The K80 Pro’s exceptional performance is due to its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The vanilla K80 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while the Pro model will boast Snapdragon 8 Elite. These high-end processors are anticipated to deliver top-notch performance, particularly in demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking, making the K80 series a serious contender for smartphone enthusiasts who prioritize speed and power.

Wang Teng also disclosed that the K80 Pro will launch at a price lower than the OnePlus 13, which currently starts at CNY 4,499. The exact pricing for the K80 series hasn’t been disclosed yet, however, industry insiders expect it to be more affordable, despite the overall trend of price hikes for flagship models due to rising chipset costs.

The duo will feature a 6.67-inch “2K” flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The Pro model is tipped to include 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the vanilla K80 may offer 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. Both models will boast IP68 dust and water resistance, improving durability.

The Redmi K80 Pro launch is expected later this month. However, we still don’t know the exact date yet. With exceptional performance, powerful specs, and expected competitive pricing, the K80 Pro will be a must-have for high-performance smartphone fans in 2024. So, wait for this performance beast if you are planning to get your hands on a new phone. It will definitely be a good option.

