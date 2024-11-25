Redmi K80 Pro Brings Telephoto Revolution to the K Series

Redmi is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated flagship killer, the Redmi K80 Pro on November 27. Xiaomi’s subsidiary has already started teasing key specs of the upcoming handset. However, the spotlight is firmly on K80 Pro’s groundbreaking camera setup. For the first time in the Redmi K series, the K80 Pro will boast a telephoto shooter equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), marking a noteworthy leap forward for photography enthusiasts.

Redmi K80 Pro Cameras Shine with Telephoto & Macro Innovation

The K80 Pro’s imaging system carries a 50 MP Sony LYT-800 sensor for the main camera, with OIS for sharp, blur-free images even in challenging conditions. An equally impressive 50 MP telephoto lens accompanies it, dubbed the “floating” lens by Redmi. This innovation will help in taking stunning close-ups, as near as 10 cm, making it a boon for macro photography.

The ultra-wide camera also receives a significant upgrade. It sports a 32 MP sensor with a 120-degree field of view, a vast improvement over previous versions. The company has even shared teaser photos showcasing the telephoto lens in action, with detailed close-ups of a spider taken at just 10 cm distance, hinting at the camera’s precision and versatility. Let’s have a look:

Furthermore, the Redmi K80 Pro boasts cutting-edge specs including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. A robust 6,000 mAh battery keeps its lights on. While initially launching in China, the K80 Pro is anticipated to go global, possibly rebranded under the Poco series.

The upcoming Redmi phone aims to bring a monumental shift for the K series, bringing flagship-level camera capabilities to the series. Stay tuned for the November 27 launch. Let’s see what else Redmi brings to the table other than telephoto innovations, ultra-wide enhancements, and premium hardware.

Check Out: Honor 300 Ultra Leak: A New Player in the Premium Smartphone Game – PhoneWorld