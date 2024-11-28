Redmi K80 Pro Launches with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery & IP68 Rating

Xiaomi has officially launched its highly anticipated flagship killer, the Redmi K80 Pro. It comes packed with cutting-edge features at a competitive starting price of CNY 3,700. The handset boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering unparalleled performance, a massive battery, and advanced camera capabilities. It also maintains exceptional durability with an IP68 rating. Let’s dig into its detailed specs.

Redmi K80 Pro: Specs, Features & Price

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the flagship killer. The chipset is supported by additional Qualcomm chips and Xiaomi’s proprietary D1 chip. Together, they offer outstanding gaming and multitasking performance. The D1 chip improves graphics with features like super-resolution, frame generation, and “super HDR,” providing smooth gameplay and lowering power consumption. Xiaomi has integrated a novel 3D dual-loop vapor chamber to keep the smartphone cool under heavy loads. This chamber helps to reduce temperatures by up to 3°C, making it perfect for prolonged gaming sessions.

Massive Battery and Lightning-Fast Charging

A massive 6,000mAh battery keeps its lights on, offering up to 1,600 charge cycles. Xiaomi’s Surge P3 and G1 chips handle the battery, ensuring efficient power delivery and safety. The K80 Pro supports 120W fast charging and takes the battery from 0 to 100% in just 28 minutes. Likewise, 50W fast wireless charging is also supported.

Enhanced Display Technology

The Redmi K80 Pro features a 6.67-inch 120Hz QHD+ OLED display with cutting-edge materials for 8% better efficiency. It supports 12-bit colors, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid, providing incredible visuals with a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal 2.0 glass protects its screen. The bottom of the display also houses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 20MP selfie camera providing seamless usability.

Camera Capabilities

The K80 Pro boasts a versatile triple-camera setup. Let’s dig into its details:

50MP Main Camera : OmniVision OVX8000 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, and OIS for crisp and stable shots.

: OmniVision OVX8000 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, and OIS for crisp and stable shots. 32MP Ultra-Wide Camera : 15mm lens with a 120° field of view.

: 15mm lens with a 120° field of view. 50MP Telephoto Camera: 60mm lens with 2.5x optical zoom and in-sensor 5x zoom capabilities. It also features OIS.

The main camera supports 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K at 60fps, making it an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts.

Connectivity and Durability

The Redmi K80 Pro supports 5G and Wi-Fi 7 with dual-band It is among the first devices to incorporate the latest Bluetooth 6.0 standard. The smartphone also boasts an IP68 rating ensuring dust and water resistance, a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi K80 Pro is now available in China in multiple configurations:

12GB + 256GB : CNY 3,700

: CNY 3,700 12GB + 512GB : CNY 4,000

: CNY 4,000 16GB + 512GB : CNY 4,300

: CNY 4,300 16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,800

You can buy this handset from Xiaomi’s official website.

Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Special Edition

Xiaomi has partnered with Lamborghini to offer a special edition Redmi K80 Pro. This version includes massive 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage. Moreover, it comes with Lamborghini-branded accessories, including a premium case and a 120W charger embellished with the iconic Raging Bull logo. The price of this edition is CNY 5,000 (~$690/€655/₹58,500).

