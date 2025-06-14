Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, is famous for launching every range of smartphones. The company is now working on a flagship phone, the Redmi K80 Ultra. The company has already revealed the teasers of the upcoming phone. Now, Redmi K80 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench listing, hinting at the imminent launch.

The prototype managed a single-core score of 2,679 and a multi-core score of 8,358. As always with benchmark results of pre-release devices, don’t read too much into these numbers. Not only this, but the listing also revealed the key specs of the upcoming phone.

Redmi K80 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9400+ and Massive 7,500mAh Battery

First of all, the listing has confirmed that the Redmi K80 Ultra will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Additionally, the phone will have 16GB of RAM. We may see other memory variants once the phone is official.

Moreover, the phone will run Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS on top. This is all that the benchmark listing revealed. However, the other leaks have revealed that the phone will come with a massive battery. The handset will have a battery with a rated capacity of 7,270 mAh, which will translate into 7,400 mAh or 7,500 mAh typical advertised capacity. Additionally, the phone will support 100W wired charging.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 6.83-inch “1.5K” flat OLED screen. It will also have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. If we talk about its cameras, it will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera. Other specs include IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The phone is in the initial stages of rumours. We will get to know more about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.