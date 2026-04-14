Redmi K90 Max Shows Up on Geekbench With Insane Scores and Dimensity 9500 Power

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for a major performance-focused launch, and its upcoming flagship, Redmi K90 Max, has now been spotted on the Geekbench database, giving an early look at the device’s raw power and internal hardware configuration ahead of its official unveiling later this month.

The listing confirms that the device, identified by the model number 2604FRK1EC, is powered by a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, positioning it firmly in flagship territory. In benchmark tests, the prototype achieved a single-core score of 3,513 and a multi-core score of 10,711 on Geekbench 6.6, numbers that place it among the top-tier Android performers currently in testing.

The device seen in the benchmark was paired with 16GB of RAM, although Redmi is expected to introduce multiple memory variants at launch. The phone is also confirmed to run Android 16, layered with Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS 3 interface, indicating that the company is already preparing for the next generation of software experience alongside its hardware push.

What makes the K90 Max stand out is not just performance but also its aggressive approach to thermal management. According to leaks, the smartphone will feature the largest built-in cooling fan ever used in a smartphone, a rare design choice in modern mobile hardware. The system is reportedly capable of reducing internal temperatures by up to 10°C in just 100 seconds, targeting sustained performance during heavy gaming and AI-driven workloads.

This cooling system is part of Redmi’s broader strategy to tackle thermal throttling, a common limitation in high-performance smartphones. Instead of relying solely on passive cooling solutions like graphite layers or vapor chambers, the K90 Max appears to introduce an active cooling mechanism more commonly seen in gaming laptops and desktop systems.

Despite housing a mechanical fan, the device is also expected to maintain strong durability standards. Early reports suggest it will carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, meaning it could offer resistance against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets, an unusual combination for a device with moving internal components.

On the display side, the K90 Max is rumored to feature a 6.83-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, clearly targeting gamers and power users who prioritize smooth visuals and responsiveness. Battery life is another major highlight, with leaks pointing to a massive 8,500mAh battery paired with 100W fast charging, a combination that could push the device well beyond typical flagship endurance levels.

The K90 Max is expected to launch alongside the Redmi K Pad 2, marking a dual-device release strategy focused on performance-centric hardware.

While official confirmation is still pending, the Geekbench appearance strongly suggests that Redmi is in the final stages of preparation, with a launch expected later this month. If the leaked specifications hold true, the K90 Max could become one of the most aggressive performance-oriented smartphones in the Android ecosystem this year, blending flagship silicon, extreme cooling, and oversized battery capacity into a single device.