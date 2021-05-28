Redmi Launched Affordable AirDots 3 Pro Only for $47

Redmi revealed yesterday its budget-friendly AirDots 3 Pro in China and the Chinese version of Note 10 Pro. The earphones represent a big upgrade over the previous one.

An active noise cancellation, wirelessly charging and a low latency mode are included in AirDots 3 Pro. These characteristics are often used in more premium earphones.

AirDots 3 Pro Design, Price, & Features

Check here design details, charge case is oval in design, and the AirDots earphones design is almost the same as we seen in previous versions. A USB Type C port with quick charge capacity is included in the charging case fitted at the bottom.

On the front of the case, there is a tiny LED light indicating low battery and full battery status when the case is charged. Each earbud is fitted with an RGB LED light. In addition, Redmi AirDots 3 Pro comes with waterproof protection IPX4 and is available in black and white colors.

The AirDot 3 Pro is ideal for optimal voice pickup and noise cancellation as featuring 9 mm drivers and 3 microphones. The earphones provide a 35d reduction in noise and even have an ultra-low latency of 69ms, according to Redmi. Especially for gaming, the low latency is an advantage. The buds can pair with your devices via Bluetooth 5.2 and can be connected two different devices simultaneously.

Each bud is loaded with a battery of 35 mAh that is guaranteed to provide 6 hours of life. This will be reduced to 3 hours when you use ANC. In contrast, the charging case has a battery of 470 mAh with a total usage time of 28 hours. The USB-C connector is available for charging, but you may alternatively use a wireless Qi-compatible charger.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will be available for $47 (Rs. 7300) and is expected to start sales on June 11, 2021.

