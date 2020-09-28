Redmi Launched the Latest 6-GB RAM Version in Series 9 in China

Redmi announced 9 series variant Redmi 9A smartphone at the end of the July, In a single version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Soon, two different models have been included in Redmi series 9, including 2 GB of RAM + 32 Gb storage and 4 GB of RAM +128 GB of storage. A new version with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB capacity has been announced in Redmi 9A, the new model is scheduled for launch in China tomorrow.

Redmi 9A Storage specifications & Prices

The new 9A edition of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB will be available for purchase tomorrow at 10 AM (local) in China at 999 Yuan ( $146). There’s a price of 799 yuan ($118), 599 yuan ($89), and 499 Yuan ($73), among the current version including 4 GB RAM GB RAM + 128 GB Storages, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, and 2 GB RAM+ 32 GB Storage. the Chinese variant is tipped to come with different RAM + storage configurations and color options than the globally launched model. The device will be available in different colors in china for sale. Colors options will be such as Clear Sky Blue, Sand Black, and Lake Green.

The Redmi 9A has an IPS LCD HD+ the screen of 6.53 inches with a waterdrop notch. With a large battery of 5,020mAh, the Helio G25 chipset runs the smartphone. The device will have a fast charging with 10W quick charge. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. The 9A boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and a five-megapixel front snapper for a selfie.

One of the smartphones’ biggest highlights is that it comes with the Android 10 OS pre-installed MIUI 12. unfortunately, this smartphone doesn’t have the fingerprint scanner feature in it. Redmi series 9 is a good option with updated specs at affordable prices.

