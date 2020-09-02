Redmi Note 10 Coming Soon: Budget-friendly & Powerful Device

Xiaomi has been concentrating on launching budget-friendly 5 G smartphones since the beginning of the year. A smartphone Xiaomi with 5G support has recently risen on the internet. It is speculated that the device in question will become the upcoming Redmi Note 10 smartphone, combining previous news about Xiaomi’s future devices. Network access approval has been obtained on a new Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2007J22C. The data reveals that the phone is supporting 5G.

This device will be reportedly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, which makes sense since the Redmi Note 9 was also powered by the Helio G85 gaming chipset from MediaTek. Also, Redmi 10X 5 G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G used the same chipset when introduced at the start of this year. The recent leak shows the upcoming Xiaomi mid-range phone appears to outperform Qualcomm’s much-lauded Snapdragon 765G and plenty of RAM.

Network Access Approval Confirms Redmi Note 10 Arrival Soon

Moreover, we got to know some of the Redmi Note 10 important features in July this year. A 6.57-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 sports the rumored Redmi Note 10. It offers 4 + 64 GB, 6 + 128 GB and 8 + 256 GB storage combos with respect to the configuration. Also, a 48-megapixel rear main camera is available. But besides this, the camera module carries three other sensors. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP. The device comes with a battery of 4520mAh as regards capacity. For daily use with a single charge this should be enough. And also the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the infrared function have in it.

Leaked information:

These features on a mid-range smartphone are very attractive to see. As previously mentioned, the MediaTek Dimension 820 chip can support Redmi Note 10. It has been built by Xiaomi and MediaTek with a mid to high-end processor. his SoC is based on a 7nm process and consists of 4 x Cortex A76 @2.6GHz + 4 × Cortex A55 @2.0GHz cores. The also features Mali-G57 MC5 GPU and supports 5G+5G dual card dual standby.

We should also keep in mind that when it comes to price that Xiamoi provides the best price-over-performance ratio. Experts say that the price on the device is expected to around $146.

Additional device information is still a mystery, the release date of the device has not yet been announced but is expected to happen this year. Because It is clear that Xiaomi is planning to release as many budget-friendly 5G smartphones as possible.