Redmi Note 10 JE launched with Strong 4,800 mAh Battery & Snapdragon 480 Processor

The Redmi Note 10 JE the successor of the Redmi Note 10 5G has recently launched in Japan. The latest device has the same design as the Redmi Note 10 5G, also known as Redmi Note 10T 5G. The gadget has a remarkably similar set of specifications with some modifications.

Redmi Note 10 JE Specifications and Features

First and importantly, the Redmi Note 10 JE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The smartphone is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance although it is supported by a reduced 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and eliminated two stereo speakers. Last but not least, it features a single SIM card port.

There are only a few differences between the Redmi Note 10 JE and Redmi Note 10 5G. The Redmi Noe 10 JE has a 6.5-inch punch hole panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and an AdaptiveSync (30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz) refresh rates.

There is 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage fitted in the device. Also, the MicroSD card slot allows users to extend storage if needed (up to 1TB). The triple camera setup includes a 48MP wide-angle main sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

A 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C are the added-in smartphone’s features. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope are all included, an infrared sensor and an integrated fingerprint sensor also fitted in it.

On the software side, it runs MIUI 12.5, a modified version of Android 11. The two-color options are available in the device; Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver. But the drawback is that the charger is not included with the smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 JE Availability:

The price of this smartphone has not yet been announced by the company. A Xiaomi Japan Twitter account has confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase starting on August 13.

