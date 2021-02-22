Redmi Note 10 Pro Max confirms launch, color and storage

By now, you’re probably aware that on March 4, Xiaomi will add new phones to its famous Redmi Note collection. Industry insider Ishan Agarwal told sources that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be announced by Xiaomi and we have details about the RAM, storage, and color options of the phone.

According to the leaks, the 10 Pro Max will be available in two RAM and storage versions. Users can choose between a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB, or one of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three colors – blue, black and bronze – for launch. The company already has announced that a new concept would appear in the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi names it the Evol layout. This would be a transition to the Aura style adopted in the past by the brand.

It is speculated that the10 Pro will carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 5,050mAh battery. If these specifications are correct, we expect them to stay unchanged on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max since the same chipset and battery capacity were already available on the Note 9 Pro Max and some Redmi Note 9 models.

That was all the new phone tells us about the latest leak. However, a lot of features for the new Redmi phones have been teased by Xiaomi. A few Redmi Note 10 series features on its official website. One of the models seems to have vertically arranged quad cameras with curved edges at the rear.