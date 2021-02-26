Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch is scheduled for this year’s first quarter. Redmi Note 10 series smartphone models are expected to release on 4 March 2021 as Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has revealed few specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. The company announced the biggest feature of the upcoming series that the 108MP camera sensor would be the main important feature in the Redmi Note 10 series.

Redmi Note 10 Series Biggest Feature will be 108MP Camera

Xiaomi reveals the Redmi note 10 series camera feature via a Twitter post. The first 108MP flagship camera is said to be in the series. There are expected two or more variants in the note 10 series, all models would most likely have the 108MP camera flagship.

The only other device at a reasonable price is the Mi 10i 5G, which has a 108MP camera. Whatever the case, it seems that the 108MP sensor actually got jammed into the high-budget phones.

Xiaomi Redmi revealed upcoming series another key feature that all Note 10 series models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to shift over to the AMOLED display this time. The expectation is that a Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset would be powered but it’s not confirmed yet. The Note 10 indicates that the device will have storage options of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. Also, this series is expected to have a 5G technology. Now, let’s wait for the next few days for more information.

